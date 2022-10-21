‘Violent’ sex offender arrested for rape of woman in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A “violent” registered sex offender was arrested for the rape of a woman and establishing a presence too close to a park Thursday, which violated his residential and work restrictions, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a home near downtown Knoxville after the report of a rape. Upon arrival, the report stated that they met with a woman who had a bloody nose, bruised chest and “prominent” strangulation marks around her neck.

According to investigators, the woman said she had just been raped by Joseph Oren Samples, 41, in her apartment. She was transported to Fort Sander Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

A report stated that Samples was a registered sex offender after an attempted aggravated sexual battery and aggravated sexual battery conviction that occurred in Sullivan County in 2002 and 2003. In addition, he was convicted of sexual battery in 2014.

As a result, officials said he was serving community supervision for life and was not allowed to establish a presence within 1,000 feet of a park.

Samples was arrested and charged with rape, aggravated assault, three counts of violation of community supervision with criminal offense and residential and work restrictions.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.