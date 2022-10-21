‘Violent’ sex offender arrested for rape of woman in Knoxville

Joeseph Oren Samples was arrested and charged on Thursday.
Joeseph Oren Samples, 41.
Joeseph Oren Samples, 41.(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A “violent” registered sex offender was arrested for the rape of a woman and establishing a presence too close to a park Thursday, which violated his residential and work restrictions, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a home near downtown Knoxville after the report of a rape. Upon arrival, the report stated that they met with a woman who had a bloody nose, bruised chest and “prominent” strangulation marks around her neck.

According to investigators, the woman said she had just been raped by Joseph Oren Samples, 41, in her apartment. She was transported to Fort Sander Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

A report stated that Samples was a registered sex offender after an attempted aggravated sexual battery and aggravated sexual battery conviction that occurred in Sullivan County in 2002 and 2003. In addition, he was convicted of sexual battery in 2014.

As a result, officials said he was serving community supervision for life and was not allowed to establish a presence within 1,000 feet of a park.

Samples was arrested and charged with rape, aggravated assault, three counts of violation of community supervision with criminal offense and residential and work restrictions.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The football player lost his family home to Hurricane Ian.
UT Martin asking Vol fans for donations for player who lost home in Hurricane Ian
Morristown Police / Source: (WVLT)
Morristown woman shot in face, police say
On UT Campus outside Neyland Stadium
UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial
Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial

Latest News

Knoxville is now home to a professional soccer team.
Major changes coming to One Knoxville soccer team
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee: Tennessee will not require COVID-19 vaccine in schools
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says the I’m All Vol forecast is a big orange fall layer day!
Noticeable warming trend this weekend
CATCH UP QUICK
CATCH UP QUICK