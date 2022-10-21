What should you wear for a fall hike in the Smokies?

With beautiful fall weather here, you may be interested in spending some time in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With beautiful fall weather here, you may be interested in spending some time in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The in-between seasons can make dressing for success a challenge, however, WVLT News spoke to an expert to ensure hikers know what they’ll need.

Cameron Campbell, who works for REI in Pigeon Forge, shared some tips for dressing in the fall. He said the key is layering.

“Layering, absolutely,” Campbell said. “Your first layer, your base layer, as we call it, you want it to be sweat-wicking. That’ll help keep you cool.” Avoid cotton for the base layer, he said. Instead stick to synthetic materials or wool, anything that pulls moisture from your body. This helps regulate temperature and is more hygienic.

Next comes the mid-layer. Campbell said you’ll want something like a fleece, which can absorb some of the moisture wicked away by your base layer, but also provide some warmth.

The outer layer needs to focus on insulation, something like a puffy jacket with down. You may also want to consider a waterproof shell like a rain jacket as well, if the weather calls for it.

“In the Smokies you always, always want to be prepared for some rain,” Campbell said.

Hikers will want to follow similar rules for their legs, but focus on tough material that can handle rubbing up against things while also providing flexibility for walking.

