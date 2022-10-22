CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies...
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate hearing to examine stopping the spread of monkeypox in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.(Cliff Owen | AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency said in a statement that Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive Friday night and has mild symptoms. She is up to date on her vaccinations.

The CDC said she will isolate at home and close contacts have been informed of her positive test.

Walensky took over the agency in January 2021 after being appointed by President Joe Biden.

She is the latest U.S. health official to test positive this year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response, and U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra both tested positive in June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
Jordan Johnson named her daughter Heidi Chase after Vols kicker Chase McGrath.
Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor
Joeseph Oren Samples, 41.
‘Violent’ sex offender arrested for rape of woman in Knoxville
The football player lost his family home to Hurricane Ian.
UT Martin asking Vol fans for donations for player who lost home in Hurricane Ian
Black bear. Photo courtesy AP Photo / Cheryl Senter
Black bear hit, killed by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Latest News

Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the...
Sevier County Fire Department names new tanker after fallen firefighter
During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation bomb and Greene County Sheriff’s Department are...
Man dies in Greene Co. house fire, officials say
Homecoming 2022
LIVE THREAD: Vols maintain lead over UTM, 65-24
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car. It has two doors and is longer than a Cadillac...
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car: Spectre