Cold start to the morning, warmer for the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold start to our weekend as some areas are dealing with patchy frost, but this is the last morning we have to deal with frost as we are expecting a warming trend for next few days. Sunshine is here to stay for the weekend and it will make the perfect weather for the Vol’s Homecoming today and any plans you may have for Sunday as well.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are varying this morning thanks to some cloud cover moving in. We’re seeing lower 50s across the Plateau with upper 30s to lower 40s across the Valley and into the Mountains. Patchy frost is possible once again this morning, but sunshine will help to warm us quickly for the afternoon. If you are heading out to the Vol’s game you’ll want to jacket this morning, but should be able to take it off of during the game.

We'll see a beautiful afternoon for the Vol's Homecoming (WVLT)

High temperatures top out in the lower 70s this afternoon as winds turn back out of the southwest and that will be the start of not only warmer nights, but afternoons as well. If you have plans to be outdoors after the game the weather will be great as well, although if you plan to be out late this evening you’ll want to grab the jacket or coat as temperatures cool quickly after sunset. Heading into Sunday morning temperatures aren’t as cold with lower to middle 40s in the forecast as clouds increase as well as dew points.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll continue to warm moving into Sunday with highs back into the middle 70s and even warmer weather can be expected to start next week with the return of upper 70s possible by Monday and Tuesday. This is all before our next cold front arrives Tuesday evening and into Wednesday. We need the rainfall, but unfortunately it doesn’t look to come with this front as rain totals remain light with most receiving around a tenth of an inch.

Temperatures briefly cool down for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70, but over the next 8-days the threat of any frost remains very low.

Slowly warming each afternoon into next week (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.