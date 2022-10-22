Family of missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee seeking justice, reform

Andrew Anderson's family want to make changes to the law after they were forced to wait days...
Andrew Anderson's family want to make changes to the law after they were forced to wait days before filing a missing persons report.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother of a Michigan man who went missing in September and was found dead in a field in Tennessee days later is not only seeking justice in her son’s case, but also looking to change laws to help families of missing people file reports sooner.

27-year-old Andrew Anderson was last seen by his friends on September 21st. He told them he was going to Tennessee for work. Five days later, his parents were notified that he had been found dead in a field in Knoxville.

“The owner found our son with only his shirt, shorts, and socks on. They said that they feel that he was just left there. Whoever took him or whoever he was with just left them there,” says Anderson’s mother, Dawn Anderson.

Anderson said due to police policy, they were forced to wait 48 hours to report her son missing. They were also unable to obtain his cell phone information to ping his location. She thinks there could have been a different outcome in the incident had she been able to do those things sooner.

“48 hours, to me, we were parents grieving and we knew it was uncharacteristic of him. To ping a child’s phone, I know he was 27. He wasn’t 5, 10, or 12, but he was our child and somebody killed our son. And we feel we could’ve found a little quicker,” says Anderson.

Depending on a given police department’s policy, families of missing persons can be told to wait up to 72 hours before filing a report, according to the State of Michigan’s website.

Now that her son has passed, Anderson wants to work to change the law to help other families of missing persons be able to file reports sooner and get information like phone records and locations.

“I told my son, I promised him on the last day when I put my hand on his chest at his funeral, I promised him that I was going to fight. I would fight for laws to be changed. I’m fighting for my son because he doesn’t have a voice anymore,” says Anderson.

She’s written to the Governor of Michigan, a Michigan State Representative, and phone companies about changing the law but has not heard back. She says she is determined to help others.

“I still feel the pain because I know I’ll never have him back. I know that. I know where he’s at. I don’t want another parent to suffer as we did,” says Anderson.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
Congressman Tim Burchett stopped and helped in a crash Saturday morning.
‘I’m glad I was able to help’ | Rep. Tim Burchett assists with wreck on interstate
He surfed on the goalpost for about half an hour leading some 100,000 fans in celebration.
‘I’ll never forget that day in my life’ | Knoxville man goes viral for crowd surfing on UT goalpost
Matthew Bledsoe was sentenced for his role in the riots at US Capitol.
Tennessee business owner sentenced to 48 months in prison for Jan. 6th actions
Homecoming 2022
Vols soar past Skyhawks, 65-24

Latest News

Sunshine and warmer weather around to start the week
Sunny start to the week, tracking rain chances by Tuesday
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half...
Tennessee remains No. 3 in AP college football poll after UT Martin win
Tennessee kept its momentum and soared past UT Martin, 65-24, during Homecoming on Saturday,...
Tennessee beats UT Martin, 65-24 during Homecoming
Enjoy another day full of Sunshine and warm temperatures.
Sunny and warm this afternoon
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Sunny and warm this afternoon