‘I’ll never forget that day in my life’ | Knoxville man goes viral for crowd surfing on UT goalpost

He surfed on the goalpost for about half an hour, leading some 100,000 fans in celebration.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been a week since the thrilling UT Knoxville win over The University of Alabama and so many viral moments have come out from it ever since. Fans lost control after that win, which will go down in school history.

“I called it right before,” said fan Ant Lewis. “I said if we win, they’re going to storm the field and tear the goal post down just like in 98.”

If Lewis, a lifelong fan, put any money on his premonition, he would’ve come out a winner because that’s exactly what happened. He told WVLT News he wanted to be right there when fans took the goal post down.

“I wanted to just touch it,” said Lewis. “Once I got closer to it, I don’t know I just got boosted up there next I know, I was just riding around the whole campus.”

He surfed on the goalpost for about half an hour, leading some 100,000 fans in celebration. People have since made tribute videos of him surfing the crowd and one company is selling sports apparel that’s strikingly similar to Lewis riding on the goalpost, only pictured as Davy Crockett holding on with a cigar.

“I’m still trying to let it sink in myself. I woke up and started getting all these notifications I started seeing everywhere. I’m just like, wow, like went viral like that quick,” said Lewis. “I’ll never forget that day in my life.”

Lewis told WVLT News he plans on creating apparel of his own that will feature his image on the goalpost.

