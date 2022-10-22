‘I’m glad I was able to help’ | Rep. Tim Burchett assists with wreck on interstate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After seeing a wreck on the side of the interstate, one Tennessee representative decided to stop and assist those involved.

Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) was traveling to the University of Tennessee game around 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 22 when he saw a wreck on I-75, his office told WVLT News.

After pulling over, the congressman diverted traffic away from the scene, helped move debris and had one of the passengers turn off their vehicle. In addition, Rep. Burchett updated firefighters with the Knoxville Fire Department once they arrived on the scene, according to a statement.

Rep. Burchett said he stuck around afterward to comfort the passengers and ensure their dog was alright.

Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said that no one was injured in the crash.

Rep. Burchett told WVLT News he was glad that he could help.

I’m glad I was able to help the situation in some small way. I thank God for the Knoxville Fire Department and lots of other kind folks who helped take care of the passengers and the dog as well.

