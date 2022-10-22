‘I’m glad I was able to help’ | Rep. Tim Burchett assists with wreck on interstate

Representative Tim Burchett said he was glad he could help.
Congressman Tim Burchett stopped and helped in a crash Saturday morning.
Congressman Tim Burchett stopped and helped in a crash Saturday morning.(Frank Margheret)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After seeing a wreck on the side of the interstate, one Tennessee representative decided to stop and assist those involved.

Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) was traveling to the University of Tennessee game around 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 22 when he saw a wreck on I-75, his office told WVLT News.

After pulling over, the congressman diverted traffic away from the scene, helped move debris and had one of the passengers turn off their vehicle. In addition, Rep. Burchett updated firefighters with the Knoxville Fire Department once they arrived on the scene, according to a statement.

Rep. Burchett said he stuck around afterward to comfort the passengers and ensure their dog was alright.

Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said that no one was injured in the crash.

Rep. Burchett told WVLT News he was glad that he could help.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
Jordan Johnson named her daughter Heidi Chase after Vols kicker Chase McGrath.
Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor
Joeseph Oren Samples, 41.
‘Violent’ sex offender arrested for rape of woman in Knoxville
The football player lost his family home to Hurricane Ian.
UT Martin asking Vol fans for donations for player who lost home in Hurricane Ian
Black bear. Photo courtesy AP Photo / Cheryl Senter
Black bear hit, killed by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Latest News

Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the...
Sevier County Fire Department names new tanker after fallen firefighter
During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation bomb and Greene County Sheriff’s Department are...
Man dies in Greene Co. house fire, officials say
Homecoming 2022
LIVE THREAD: Vols maintain lead over UTM, 65-24