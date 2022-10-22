Man dies in Greene Co. house fire, officials say

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation bomb and Greene County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a house fire in Greene County early Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Greene County deputies responded to a fire at a home located at 65 Doc Hawkins Road at around 1:30 a.m.

The caller told dispatch she woke up to the sound of smoke alarms going off and was able to get out of the home. However, she said a man was still inside.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene and got the fire under control, according to officials.

Afterward, first responders said they found the body of Edward Viscardi, 76, near the exit of the home.

A release said the remains were sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy and formal identification.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation bomb and arson division and the fire/arson investigator with the GCSD continue their investigation into the cause of the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

