Sevier County Fire Department names new tanker after fallen firefighter

Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires.
By Sam Luther
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Hatcher Mountain wildfires claimed homes and acres of land, but it also impacted those who were brave enough to go headfirst into the flames.

The Sevier Co. Fire Department lost a tanker in the fire, which is crucial to their ability to fight large fires.

“We lost our only tanker. We lost the only thing that shuttles water back and forth the engines can do it but the tankers do it best,” said Captain Dakota Norman.

A tanker usually carries 2,500 gallons of water and can supply water to engines out on a scene which provides a convenient way to access water at a moments notice without trying to find a hydrant.

Recently, a department in New Hampshire donated a used tanker to the department here in East Tennessee.

“It gives us a deep deep breath,” said Norman.

With the donation, comes a special memory attached for this volunteer department. About a month before the fires broke out, longtime fireman, Jeff McCarter, passed away after more than a two year battle with cancer. Some called the firefighter of 42 years the glue of the department, and always showed how much he cared about his job.

“After cancer, after chemo, he still showed up for meetings and drills. He kept showing up,” said Norman.

Along the side of the engine is number 180, which is the number of the tanker and also a way to pay homage to McCarter’s radio number which was 1680. Along the back of the tanker you’ll see a big plaque that says “El Jefe” which was McCarter’s nickname.

“It’s a remembrance it’s a continuation of Jeff,” said Norman.

Tanker 180 is in operation as of now, which means that if they needed to they could use it. The department said they plan to have an official commemoration ceremony at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Johnson named her daughter Heidi Chase after Vols kicker Chase McGrath.
Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor
Joeseph Oren Samples, 41.
‘Violent’ sex offender arrested for rape of woman in Knoxville
The football player lost his family home to Hurricane Ian.
UT Martin asking Vol fans for donations for player who lost home in Hurricane Ian
Empty glasses
What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?
Black bear. Photo courtesy AP Photo / Cheryl Senter
Black bear hit, killed by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Latest News

Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the...
Sevier County Fire Department names new tanker after fallen firefighter
West High running back
West wins Battle of the Rebels beating Maryville 31-18
High School Football
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
He surfed on the goalpost for about half an hour leading some 100,000 fans in celebration.
‘I’ll never forget that day in my life’ | Knoxville man goes viral for crowd surfing on UT goalpost