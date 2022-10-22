Sevier County Fire Department names new tanker after fallen firefighter

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Hatcher Mountain wildfires claimed homes and acres of land, but it also impacted those who were brave enough to go headfirst into the flames.

The Sevier Co. Fire Department lost a tanker in the fire, which is crucial to their ability to fight large fires.

“We lost our only tanker. We lost the only thing that shuttles water back and forth the engines can do it but the tankers do it best,” said Captain Dakota Norman.

A tanker usually carries 2,500 gallons of water and can supply water to engines out on a scene which provides a convenient way to access water at a moments notice without trying to find a hydrant.

Recently, a department in New Hampshire donated a used tanker to the department here in East Tennessee.

“It gives us a deep deep breath,” said Norman.

With the donation, comes a special memory attached for this volunteer department. About a month before the fires broke out, longtime fireman, Jeff McCarter, passed away after more than a two year battle with cancer. Some called the firefighter of 42 years the glue of the department, and always showed how much he cared about his job.

“After cancer, after chemo, he still showed up for meetings and drills. He kept showing up,” said Norman.

Along the side of the engine is number 180, which is the number of the tanker and also a way to pay homage to McCarter’s radio number which was 1680. Along the back of the tanker you’ll see a big plaque that says “El Jefe” which was McCarter’s nickname.

“It’s a remembrance it’s a continuation of Jeff,” said Norman.

Tanker 180 is in operation as of now, which means that if they needed to they could use it. The department said they plan to have an official commemoration ceremony at a later date.

