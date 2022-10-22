Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to the superintendent for Washington County Schools.
High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a pre-game performance at David Crockett High School Friday night, a skydiver was injured and died, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd.

The game was set to start at 7 p.m. between David Crockett and Daniel Boone for the Musket Bowl, an annual Washington Co. rivalry game, but was delayed following the incident.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the injured skydiver that has passed away,” Boyd said. “We ask that everyone keep the family in their thoughts and prayers as they deal with the loss of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.”

