Vols look to keep momentum in homecoming game against Skyhawks

3rd ranked Tennessee welcomes in in-state FCS opponent UT-Martin
Homecoming 2022
Homecoming 2022(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s Homecoming 2022 as the No.3 Vols turn the page on to the second half of the season.

They’ll do so against the FCS UT-Martin Skyhawks who play out of the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Big Orange will look to build upon their undefeated start to the season and improve to 7-0 on the year following an historic victory over rival Alabama last weekend.

The Vols will also celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX on campus during Saturday’s contest. UT players will wear Summitt Blue arm bands and other accessories during the game. UT Martin is the alma mater of legendary Lady Vols’ basketball coach Pat Summitt.

1ST QUARTER

