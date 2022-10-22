Vols look to keep momentum in homecoming game against Skyhawks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s Homecoming 2022 as the No.3 Vols turn the page on to the second half of the season.

They’ll do so against the FCS UT-Martin Skyhawks who play out of the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Big Orange will look to build upon their undefeated start to the season and improve to 7-0 on the year following an historic victory over rival Alabama last weekend.

The Vols will also celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX on campus during Saturday’s contest. UT players will wear Summitt Blue arm bands and other accessories during the game. UT Martin is the alma mater of legendary Lady Vols’ basketball coach Pat Summitt.

The #Vols accessorizing with the Summitt Blue in a nod to Title IX and the legendary Pat Summitt. pic.twitter.com/d6DhO1HjVi — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) October 22, 2022

1ST QUARTER

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.