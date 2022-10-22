Vols riding high off of Alabama win ahead of UT Martin

The Skyhawks will come to face Tennessee on Saturday.
Friday Night Vol Report: #3 Tennessee looks ahead to UT Martin
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols are still celebrating their big win against Alabama as the Skyhawks come to face the team.

Ahead of the matchup, UT Martin is 4-2 with losses coming from Missouri State and Boise State. However, the Skyhawks are averaging around 43 points per game against FCS opponents. Depending on how the Vols’ defense shows up, the team might be able to put some points on the board.

Any points scored will probably be largely owed to Martin’s quarterback Dresser Winn. He is 10th in the FCS ranks with 1,759 passing yards, but Winn does not run quite as much with only 34 rushing yards.

Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, on the other hand, dominates both rushing and passing yards. In the game against the Crimson Tide, Hooker threw for a career-high 385 yards and five touchdowns, completing 21 of 30 passes.

Overall, Hooker has 287 rushing yards throughout the season. He received multiple awards for his performance in the Alabama game.

The matchup is a home game for the Volunteers, but it was sold out by Friday night. Kickoff time is at noon, and the game will air on the SEC Network.

