Warming trend ahead, plenty of sunshine to end the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are beginning to warm over the next few nights and during the afternoon as winds turn back out of the south ahead of our next cold front. We are in need of some rain and we do have a few chances in the forecast, the only bad thing is that the amounts remain on the lower side with weak fronts moving in.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you have plans to stay out this evening temperatures will be cooling as we see mostly clear skies, so don’t forget the jacket as you head out the door. It won’t be as cold to stat Sunday morning with lows dropping back into the lower 40′s so frost won’t be a huge concern other than a few rural locations that may drop into the upper 30s. Get ready for plenty of sunshine as we see high pressure building in for the next few days.

Plenty of sunshine ahead for Sunday afternoon (WVLT)

Outdoor plans for Sunday look to be just fine as we see no issues with weather as mostly sunny skies are the name of the game. Afternoon highs will be a little warmer as we head for the middle 70s with a light breeze out of the southwest. Warmer weather is here to stay for a few days as our afternoons will continue to warm through the first half of the week before changes return heading into the middle of the week.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next cold front is still set to move in Tuesday into Wednesday, but some small changes in the forecast have been added as most of Tuesday looks to stay dry with a slower arrival time. This will mean temperatures are warmer for the afternoon with middle to upper 70s. Rain moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday with amounts remaining around a tenth to quarter of an inch.

Some slightly cooler weather moves in for the second half of the week and the First Alert 8-Day with highs returning to the upper 60s.

We warm up into next week as rain chances return (WVLT)

