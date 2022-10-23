Chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro


A chihuahua was saved by the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department after it fell into a septic...
A chihuahua was saved by the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department after it fell into a septic tank.(Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department saved a long-haired chihuahua after it had fallen into an old septic tank.

The puppy fell into a septic tank on Bradyville Pike and was missing for two days.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department’s Ladder and Rescue 1 heard the dog crying and went out to see if they could help.

Fortunately, they were able to rescue the chihuahua and it was reunited with its owner.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
Congressman Tim Burchett stopped and helped in a crash Saturday morning.
‘I’m glad I was able to help’ | Rep. Tim Burchett assists with wreck on interstate
He surfed on the goalpost for about half an hour leading some 100,000 fans in celebration.
‘I’ll never forget that day in my life’ | Knoxville man goes viral for crowd surfing on UT goalpost
Matthew Bledsoe was sentenced for his role in the riots at US Capitol.
Tennessee business owner sentenced to 48 months in prison for Jan. 6th actions
Homecoming 2022
Vols soar past Skyhawks, 65-24

Latest News

Sunshine and warmer weather around to start the week
Sunny start to the week, tracking rain chances by Tuesday
Significant wreck closes Interstate 40 Eastbound.
‘Significant accident’ closes I-40 East near Strawberry Plains
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half...
Tennessee remains No. 3 in AP college football poll after UT Martin win
Tennessee kept its momentum and soared past UT Martin, 65-24, during Homecoming on Saturday,...
Tennessee beats UT Martin, 65-24 during Homecoming
Enjoy another day full of Sunshine and warm temperatures.
Sunny and warm this afternoon