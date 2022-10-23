Chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department saved a long-haired chihuahua after it had fallen into an old septic tank.

The puppy fell into a septic tank on Bradyville Pike and was missing for two days.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department’s Ladder and Rescue 1 heard the dog crying and went out to see if they could help.

Fortunately, they were able to rescue the chihuahua and it was reunited with its owner.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.