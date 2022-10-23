Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville


Former state Rep. Jeremy Durham at a meeting at the state legislature in 2016. Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on Oct. 22, 2022, on charges of DUI, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night.

Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with a possible impaired driver at the intersection of First Avenue North and Broadway around 11:15 pm. Saturday. The officer made contact with Durham and saw indicators of impairment to include slurred speech, dilated pupils and he was unsteady on his feet, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said Durham was later sitting in the back of a patrol car and an officer could “smell the obvious odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and person.” Police said his eyes were also blood shot and watery and his speech was slow and mumbled.

Durham was requested to do a field sobriety test, which he refused by saying “lawyer,” according to the affidavit. He also refused a blood test and stated, “lawyer.”

Police said during a search incident to arrest Durham, officers located a green metal grinder with marijuana residue.

According to the affidavit, when an officer was attempting to place handcuffs on Durham and place him under arrest, Durham physically resisted and tried to pull away from the officer.

Durham is a former state representative representing a district in Williamson County. The Republican was expelled from the House in September 2016 after the Attorney General released a report accusing Durham of sexually harassing 22 women at the legislature.

