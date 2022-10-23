Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal fall appeared to be an accident.
Crews began a search for the missing person and found the man’s body at the bottom of a cliff.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday morning when he fell from a cliff, park officials said.

According to the park, emergency personnel was dispatched around 10 a.m. for a report of a missing person. Officials said the person had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks.

Crews began a search for the missing person and found the man’s body at the bottom of a cliff.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal fall appeared to be an accident.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Officials have not yet released the man’s name.

The park said Sunday’s deadly fall was an isolated incident, and the park continued to operate under its normal hours.

The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation said it is deeply saddened by the incidents and extends its thoughts and prayers to all those affected.

