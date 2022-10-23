Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw


Powerball
Powerball(Source: CNN)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night.

The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 Powerball 18.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is $610 million.

