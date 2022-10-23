‘Significant accident’ closes I-40 East near Strawberry Plains

Life Star is on route to the scene of the crash, Knoxville Fire Department officials said.
Significant wreck closes Interstate 40 Eastbound.
Significant wreck closes Interstate 40 Eastbound.(Tennessee Department of Transportation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 40 East at the 398 MM is closed after a significant wreck, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials said.

Life Star is en route to the scene of the crash to help. KFD officials urged people to avoid the area.

Knoxville Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
Congressman Tim Burchett stopped and helped in a crash Saturday morning.
‘I’m glad I was able to help’ | Rep. Tim Burchett assists with wreck on interstate
He surfed on the goalpost for about half an hour leading some 100,000 fans in celebration.
‘I’ll never forget that day in my life’ | Knoxville man goes viral for crowd surfing on UT goalpost
Matthew Bledsoe was sentenced for his role in the riots at US Capitol.
Tennessee business owner sentenced to 48 months in prison for Jan. 6th actions
Homecoming 2022
Vols soar past Skyhawks, 65-24

Latest News

Sunshine and warmer weather around to start the week
Sunny start to the week, tracking rain chances by Tuesday
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half...
Tennessee remains No. 3 in AP college football poll after UT Martin win
Tennessee kept its momentum and soared past UT Martin, 65-24, during Homecoming on Saturday,...
Tennessee beats UT Martin, 65-24 during Homecoming
Enjoy another day full of Sunshine and warm temperatures.
Sunny and warm this afternoon