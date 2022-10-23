‘Significant accident’ closes I-40 East near Strawberry Plains
Life Star is on route to the scene of the crash, Knoxville Fire Department officials said.
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 40 East at the 398 MM is closed after a significant wreck, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials said.
Life Star is en route to the scene of the crash to help. KFD officials urged people to avoid the area.
Knoxville Police Department is investigating.
This is a developing story.
