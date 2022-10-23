Sunny start to the week, tracking rain chances by Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our quiet weather continues to stick around as we head into the new week as warmer nights and afternoons are here to stay for a few more days. We’re still looking for our next cold front to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing us some rain chances, although our totals look to be on the lower end as our drought continues to worsen.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see temperatures continuing to cool during the overnight with a chilly start for Monday morning. A few clouds will be pushing in from the west around sunrise tomorrow and that will prevent us from getting a cool as we possibly could. Many areas are waking up in the lower to middle 40s, so don’t forget the jacket or coat as you head out but sunshine will warm us quickly for the afternoon.

Sunshine and warmer weather around to start the week (WVLT)

If you are a fan of mostly sunny skies the good news is that we are expecting more of the same for Monday afternoon as high temperatures climb into the middle 70s. Winds are light out of the southwest and that will slowly help to increase dew points in the moisture and with the drought continuing to get worse we are in need of some rain, which looks to come Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

If you need to do anything outdoors the next couple of days the weather looks to be good through Tuesday afternoon, models are keep the rain away until sunset Tuesday with rain increasing overnight into early Wednesday morning. Most of Wednesday is now looking drier, the only exception may be in the foothills and mountains early Wednesday morning with a few left over showers.

Temperatures cool a little for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday as highs are only in the upper 60s both days before slowly warming for Friday and Saturday. Drier weather settles in for Friday, but we’ll be watching next weekend as our next system begins to approach.

A dry start, before rain chances return Tuesday (WVLT)

