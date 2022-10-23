Sunny and warm this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few patches of fog this morning with a nice sunny and warm afternoon ahead.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s as we go into the afternoon with a light northeast wind.

Highs on Sunday will be near 75 in Knoxville to 73 in Crossville.

Tonight, we’ll have more clear skies temperatures near 45 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next cold front is still set to move in Tuesday into Wednesday, but some small changes in the forecast have been added as most of Tuesday looks to stay dry with a slower arrival time. This will mean temperatures are warmer for the afternoon with middle to upper 70s. Rain moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday with amounts remaining around a tenth to quarter of an inch.

Some slightly cooler weather moves in for the second half of the week and the First Alert 8-Day with highs returning to the upper 60s.

