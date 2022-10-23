Tennessee remains No. 3 in AP college football poll after UT Martin win

The team is now 7-0, which marks the first time since 1998.
Tennessee kept its momentum and soared past UT Martin, 65-24, during Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After beating Alabama, Tennessee kept its momentum and soared past UT Martin, 65-24, during Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22. On Sunday, the Associated Press announced Tennessee remained No. 3 in its college football poll.

The Vols were on a hot streak for touchdowns Saturday, scoring 52 points in the first half, marking the most points in a half since putting up 53 against Carson Newman in 1929. With the final score being 65-24, it marked the most points the team scored in a game since 2000.

This season, Tennessee has also scored more points through the first seven games since they joined the Southeastern Conference, with a total of 351 under the direction of Head Coach Josh Heupel.

In addition, standout quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Heisman Trophy candidate, broke a school record as he made a touchdown pass Saturday, marking his 19th consecutive game doing so.

Jalin Hyatt’s performance has also begun making headlines. In the last two games, he had 13 catches and seven touchdowns.

The team is now 7-0, which marks the first time since 1998 when the team remained undefeated through thirteen games.

Tennessee has paved its way as the team wasn’t ranked in the Top 25 poll at the beginning of the season, receiving enough votes to be ranked at the would-be 26th position.

Looking forward, the Vols will face off against No. 19 Kentucky at 7:00 p.m. inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The anticipated game sold out in the last week of September, a month ahead of game day and will air on ESPN.

View the full AP list here.

