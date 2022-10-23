White Pine fire crews responding to brush fire

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews.

The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line.

“Please seek alternative routes and avoid this area as there will be delays,” WPFD officials said.

Incident Alert White Pine Fire Department is on scene of a Brush Fire in the area of Baker Springs Rd and Jefferson Co... Posted by White Pine Fire Department on Saturday, October 22, 2022

