White Pine fire crews responding to brush fire
White Pine Fire Department crews are on the scene of a brush fire.
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews.
The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line.
“Please seek alternative routes and avoid this area as there will be delays,” WPFD officials said.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.