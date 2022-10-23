Winning numbers drawn for $580M Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.
The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and 18.

According to Powerball, this is the game’s 10th largest jackpot. The estimated cash value is about $278 million.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3. There have been 33 drawings since then, but no one has matched all six numbers drawn.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
He surfed on the goalpost for about half an hour leading some 100,000 fans in celebration.
‘I’ll never forget that day in my life’ | Knoxville man goes viral for crowd surfing on UT goalpost
Congressman Tim Burchett stopped and helped in a crash Saturday morning.
‘I’m glad I was able to help’ | Rep. Tim Burchett assists with wreck on interstate
Homecoming 2022
Vols soar past Skyhawks, 65-24
Jordan Johnson named her daughter Heidi Chase after Vols kicker Chase McGrath.
Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor

Latest News

This satellite image taken at 10am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Roslyn...
Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico’s coast
Migrants wait along a border wall on Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high
A Vol fan is now waiting on an MRI to confirm he tore his ACL while celebrating Tennessee’s...
Vol fan celebrates too hard, tears ACL after Tennessee win over Alabama
Congressman Tim Burchett stopped and helped in a crash Saturday morning.
‘I’m glad I was able to help’ | Rep. Tim Burchett assists with wreck on interstate
High School Football
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough