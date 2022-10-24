Cold front blows in Tuesday bringing rain overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front brings gusty winds into the region tomorrow along with rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. We are also watching another front that could impact Halloween.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re a little warmer tonight, with a low around 47 degrees. The clouds are still more scattered at times, and the winds are still light for now.

Tuesday is still warm, at 79 degrees for a high, but winds are increasing ahead of the cold front. Late morning to the afternoon, wind gusts increase to 20+ mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountain tops as winds could gust up to 50 mph. It’s also a mostly clear start, but then partly cloudy midday through the afternoon.

A spotty shower is possible Tuesday afternoon to early evening, but the main line moves in after sunset. We’ll jump up to a 60% coverage in rain and isolated storms. The front moves quickly, so unfortunately it doesn’t leave behind as much rain as we need, with about a tenth to a third of an inch where the rain and storms move through. (It’s a broken line, so we don’t all see the rainfall.)

Future rainfall through Wednesday morning (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Only a couple of showers are left over early Wednesday morning, with cooler air and a high closer to 66 degrees.

It is a mild end to the week with highs in the lower 70s and more sunshine. We’ll go from those mostly sunny skies on Thursday to a mixture of sun and clouds Friday.

We near 70 for the high on Saturday with some clouds. We’ll be in the lower 60s by the time the Vols are kicking off at 7 p.m.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking scattered showers Sunday night into Halloween.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

