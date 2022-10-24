Election 2022: Tennessee and National

Governor:

Bill Lee

Race: Governor

Party: Republican

Biography: Gov. Lee is from Franklin, Tennessee. He graduated from Auburn University. He has been the governor of Tennessee since 2019. He is also the president of Lee Company, a construction and home services company. If re-elected, he wants to create good jobs, great schools and safe neighborhoods. Lee is married to Maria. Together, they have four children and nine grandchildren.

Jason Brantly Martin

Race: Governor

Party: Democrat

Biography: Martin grew up in southern Alabama. He went to Tulane University for his undergraduate degree and then attended medical school at the University of Southern Alabama. Before running for office, he was the Chief Resident at the Nashville Veteran Affairs Medical Center and a doctor at Nashville General. If elected, he wants safe communities, well-funded education, advanced infrastructure, a well-trained workforce and an efficient government. Martin has a wife and three daughters.

US House District 1

Diana Lynn Harshbarger

Race: US House District 1

Party: Republican

Biography: Harshbarger believes in limiting federal taxes and regulations on businesses. She serves as a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security and the House Border Security Cause and emphasizes strong border security measures. She opposes the teaching of critical race theory and full curriculum transparency in schools. Harshbarger is passionate about healthcare issues such as reducing drug prices and fighting substance abuse. She is pro-life and a supporter of the Second Amendment. Harshbarger has been a licensed pharmacist and business owner for over 30 years. She is married with one son and two grandsons.

Cameron Parsons

Race: US House District 1

Party: Democrat

Biography: Parsons supports term limits, protecting elections and campaign finance reform. Parsons is married with two daughters.

US House District 2

Tim Burchett

Race: US House District 2

Party: Republican

Biography: During his first term, Burchett focused on government transparency, federal spending accountability, energy innovation and small business growth. His goals for any future term are to focus on revitalization in rural America by building new schools, launching infrastructure projects and paying down debt. Burchett believes in not raising taxes. He plans to focus on three main areas: access to capital, government efficiency and criminal justice reform. Burchett is married with one daughter.

Mark Harmon

Race: US House District 2

Party: Democrat

Biography: Harmon was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. but has lived in Knoxville for 23 years. He is currently a Journalism and Electronic Media professor at the University of Tennessee. Harmon’s goals are restoring abortion rights, raising the minimum wage and increasing the amount of grants available for college and other post-secondary education.

US House District 3

Chuck Fleischmann

Race: US House District 3

Party: Republican

Biography: Fleischmann went to the University of Illinois and then earned a law degree at the University of Tennessee. Fleischmann sits on the appropriation committee in congress which focuses on water and energy development, labor, health, human services, education and homeland security. He is anti-abortion and supports the second amendment. He has a wife and three sons.

Meg Gorman

Race: US House District 3

Party: Democrat

Biography: Gorman wants to implement human-centered legislation on topics like immigration, reproductive rights and common-sense gun laws. She also wants to establish automatic voter registration, term limits, wealth, and estate tax. Gorman also intends to focus on climate change by supporting the Green New Deal. She wants to bring about police reform, decriminalize addiction and legalize marijuana. Gorman attended Notre Dame High School and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

US House District 6

Randal Cooper

Race: US House District 6

Party: Democrat

Biography: Cooper is from Mobile, Alabama. He went to the Georgia Institute of Technology, and now he works as a mechanical engineer. Cooper supports teaching critical race theory in schools. He is supportive of abortion rights and gun control. If elected, he wants to promote public education, freedom of religion and freedom of speech. He supports immigrants coming to the US and believes in free and fair elections. He is married with a five-year-old child.

John Rose

Race: US House District 6

Party: Republican

Biography: Rose prioritizes reducing the national debt and minimizing government spending. He believes in limiting federal regulations on individuals, families, businesses and community banks. He worked on his family’s farm and now serves as the owner and president of Boson Software. Rose was raised in Cookeville and lives there with his wife and two songs.

Tenn. House District 8

Jerome Moon

Race: Tenn. House District 8

Party: Republican

Biography: Moon attended Maryville High School and the University of Tennessee. He is a Vietnam veteran and currently serves on the chair of the Elections Committee of the Third Extraordinary Session. Moon is married with two daughters and four grandchildren.

Dylan D. Kelley

Race: Tenn. House District 8

Party: Democrat

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

Tenn. House District 12

Dale Carr

Race: Tenn. House District 12

Party: Republican

Biography: Carr is a graduate of Sevier County High School. He supports the second amendment and Tennessee’s blanket ban on abortion. He is the chair of the Property and Planning Subcommittee. Carr is a member of the Insurance and Local Government committees. He is married with one child.

Larry Linton

Race: Tenn. House District 12

Party: Independent

Biography: Linton was born in Japan while his father served in the United States Air Force. Linton enlisted when he was 17 and served for 30 years. He moved to Sevier County after he retired. Linton wants to reaffirm second and tenth amendment rights to the state. He also wants to give parents control over public education and ensure election integrity. Linton is married with one daughter.

Tenn. House District 14

Amanda Collins

Race: Tenn. House District 14

Party: Democrat

Biography: Collins grew up in Alabama but has lived in Knoxville for thirteen years. After 10 years as a school psychologist for Knox County Schools, she retired in 2020. Collins wants to restore exceptions to abortion in cases of child abuse, rape, incest and the mother’s life. She plans to establish free breakfast and lunch in all public schools and to increase salaries for teachers. Collins is also passionate about student mental health. She is married with three children.

Jason Zachary

Race: Tenn. House District 14

Race: Tenn. House District 14

Party: Republican

Biography: He attended Pellissippi State Community College and the University of Tennessee. Zachary was first elected in 2015. He is the principal and executive vice president of Americomm, a telecommunications company in Farragut. Zachary is married with one child.

Tenn. House District 18

Elaine Davis

Race: Tenn. House District 18

Party: Republican

Biography: She went to the University of Tennessee before becoming a Knox County Commissioner. She was appointed to serve on the Knox County Beer Board and Intergovernmental committee. She is an advocate for Type 1 diabetes awareness and research. Davis says she will defend faith, family and freedom. She wants affordable healthcare and more well-paying jobs. She supports students and educators, the second amendment and the police. She is also anti-abortion. Davis is married with three children and one granddaughter.

Greg Kaplan

Race: Tenn. House District 18

Party: Democrat

Biography: Kaplan has been a faculty member at the University of Tennessee for 27 years. He is a member of the Executive Council of the UT Faculty Senate and won the Outstanding Teacher award and the Outstanding Advising Award. He wants to focus on education, healthcare, abortion access and jobs. Kaplan says he believes in free speech, rigorous debate and public policy. He is married with one son.

Tenn. House District 19

Zeke Streetman

Race: Tenn. House District 19

Party: Democrat

Biography: Although born in Georgia, Streetman moved to Knoxville to receive his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee. He works at the Rocket Fizz Soda and Candy Store and started the Appalachian Free Press, an independent free newspaper. Streetman previously worked as the HR Director of Mandate Democracy. His goals for office include expanding Medicaid, increasing teacher salaries, developing affordable housing and establishing sustainable infrastructure.

Dave Wright

Race: Tenn. House District 19

Party: Republican

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

Mary Ann Rochat

Race: Tenn. House District 19

Party: Independent

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

Tenn. House District 25

Anne Quillen

Race: Tenn. House District 25

Party: Democrat

Biography: Quillen worked at the Tennessee Valley Authority Office of the Inspector General for 20 years, and that work included investigating any fraud or abuse claims impacting the agency or the public. She also directed a program that paid rent on behalf of families who suffered during the 2008 recession. Quillen wants to expand Medicaid, fully fund public schools, legalize marijuana, provide incentives for small businesses and establish a liveable wage. Quillen is married with a child and one granddaughter.

Cameron Sexton

Race: Tenn. House District 25

Party: Republican

Biography: Sexton graduated from Oak Ridge High School, received a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and went into banking. He is the current House Speaker and a Board Member of the Good Samaritans Society. He was appointed in 2016 as the chairman of the 2-Star Healthy Taskforce. Sexton is married with three children.

Tenn. House District 32

Monty Fritts

Race: Tenn. House District 32

Party: Republican

Biography: Fritts is from Rockwood, TN. He earned his undergraduate degree at Liberty University and an MBA from the University of Tennessee. He had a career in the US Army, worked in National Security and Nuclear Energy and is now a realtor. He supports stricter border policies and protecting small businesses. He wants to let parents choose what their students learn in school. He is committed to defending the second amendment. Childs is endorsed by the NRA. He has a wife, two grown children and three grandchildren.

John Hahn

Race: Tenn. House District 32

Party: Democrat

Biography: Hahn has been a family physician for 40 years. He taught public high school at Farragut High School for three years and founded the Loudon County Domestic Violence Victim Center IVAS Place. He wants to improve access to affordable healthcare, fund public education and protect the environment.

Tenn. House District 33

Jim Dodson

Race: Tenn. House District 33

Party: Democrat

Biography: Dodson grew up in South Knoxville. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BFA and a bachelor’s in Education. Dodson is currently serving his second term on the Oak Ridge City Council. In 2017, he was appointed to serve as the City Council Representative on the Municipal Planning Commission. He is also an art teacher at Jefferson Middle School. He was named the National Middle School Art Educator of the Year. He also served for three years as Oak Ridge High School’s summer school principal. Dodson was appointed by Governor Bill Haslam to serve on Humanities Tennessee. If elected, Dodson plans to fund public schools, bring economic growth through businesses and tourism and increase access to affordable healthcare, housing and internet access. Dodson is married to Becky and they have one daughter and one grandson.

John Ragan

Race: Tenn. House District 33

Party: Republican

Biography: Ragan is a retired Air Force Fighter Pilot and Business Consultant. He serves as the Chair of the Government Operations Committee and is a member of the Education Administration Committee. He is the Chairman of NCSL Nuclear Working Group and a board member of the Southern States Energy Board. Ragan is married with two children and three grandchildren.

Tenn. House District 41

John Mark Windle

Race: Tenn. House District 41

Party: Independent

Biography: Windle attended the Tennessee College of Law and worked as an attorney. He is the chair of the Naming and Designating Committee and served as a colonel in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Ed Butler

Race: Tenn. House District 41

Party: Republican

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

Tenn. House District 89

Justin Lafferty

Race: Tenn. House District 89

Party: Republican

Biography: Lafferty graduated from Farragut High School and got a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. He is a small business owner. Lafferty serves as the chair of the Higher Education Subcommittee and the Joint Judiciary and Government Committee. He is endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business and the Knoxville Fraternal Order of Police. Lafferty is married with one child.

M.D. Dotson

Race: Tenn. House District 89

Party: Democrat

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

Tenn. House District 90

Gloria Johnson

Gloria Johnson (Gloria Johnson)

Race: Tenn. House District 90

Party: Democrat

Biography: Johnson is a retired teacher. She is a member of the Tennessee Women’s Political Caucus and the Tennessee State Employees Association. Johnson serves on the board of Emerge TN.

David “Pozy” Poczobut

Race: Tenn. House District 90

Party: Republican

Biography: Poczobut graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School and the University of Tennessee. For four years, he worked as a Knox County Reserve Police Officer. He currently works as a real estate broker. Poczobut is passionate about homelessness, public safety and infrastructure.

Tenn. Senate District 7

Richard M. Briggs

Race: Tenn. Senate District 7

Party: Republican

Biography: Briggs is from Louisville, Kentucky. He went to Transylvania University in Lexington, KY, then the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. Briggs served as a combat trauma surgeon in the military. Briggs was first elected to the Knox County Commission in 2008 and represented District 5 in Knox County. He was re-elected to a second term in 2010. In 2014, he ran and won the election for the Tennessee state senate district 7 in Knox County. He was re-elected to a second four-year term in the senate in 2018. In the Tennessee Senate, he has served on the Finance Committee, the Transportation Committee and the Health Committee. He was also the Chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee. In 2020, Senator Briggs assumed duties as the Chairman of the Senate State and Local Government Committee. Briggs is running on vision, leadership and experience. He is focused on improving education, creating jobs and keeping taxes low. He says he wants to create a business-friendly environment. He also wants to increase education funding and teacher pay, improve student test scores, address the opioid epidemic and work towards affordable and accessible health care. Briggs is anti-abortion and pro-second amendment.

Bryan Langan

Race: Tenn. Senate District 7

Party: Democrat

Biography: Langan moved to Knoxville 22 years ago to get his degree at the University of Tennessee and decided to stay. He supports workers’ rights, bodily autonomy, public school funding, marijuana legalization, gun control and infrastructure upgrades. Langan is married with an 8-year-old daughter.

Tenn. Senate District 9

Steve Southerland

Race: Tenn. Senate District 9

Party: Republican

Biography: Southerland went to Walters State Community College and worked as a mortgage broker prior to serving. He is the chair of the Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources committee, the Senate Deputy Speaker and a member of the National Rifle Association. Southerland is married with one child.

Sara Thompson

Race: Tenn. Senate District 9

Party: Democrat

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

