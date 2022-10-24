Furry friends show off their spookiest costume in Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade

UT Gardens hosted the ninth annual Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo on Sunday.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, dogs and their humans came down to UT Gardens to show off their spookiest costumes.

Hosted at the University of Tennessee Gardens, the event promoted dog-related nonprofits and businesses in the area. Education booths, food trucks, rescue groups and more all celebrated man’s best friend.

The costume parade began at 2:30 p.m., and dogs were able to win prizes based on their costume. Do(g) It Yourself went to the best homemade costume, Bad to the Bone went to the scariest costume, the funniest costume received the Funny Bone prize and the Pup Culture award went to the best costume with pop culture.

Several Judges’ Choice ribbons were also given out to dogs across all categories, and one lucky pooch won the Bone-A-Fido Best in Show award.

“We had about 70 dogs entered into the costume parade, and there were prizes involved. It’s stiff competition,” James Newburn with UT Gardens said.

UT Gardens also hosted a pet food drive for the Companion Animal Initiative of Tennessee, which educates and promotes spay/neuter initiatives.

Anyone interested in donating to CAIT or a local rescue or shelter may do so on the event’s website.

