George Strait, Chris Stapleton to perform at Nissan Stadium


George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.
George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.(FILE)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Country music legend George Strait will return to Nashville next year.

Strait, known as the King of Country, will perform at Nissan Stadium July 29. The performance will include Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

“It just felt right,” Strait told Billboard in an email. “I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in place for next year. I don’t do that many shows anymore, so if we can do a stadium where we can play for more people, that works for me.”

Tickets are set to go on sale for the general public Nov. 4.

