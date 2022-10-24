Hendon Hooker receives special note after UT Martin win

A young Vol fan approached Hooker on the field after the win and handed Hooker a handwritten note.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker received a special note from a young Vol Fan after Tennessee dominated UT-Martin 65-24 Saturday.
By Paige Dauer
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quarterback Hendon Hooker received a special note from a young Vol Fan after Tennessee dominated UT-Martin 65-24 Saturday.

A young Vol fan approached Hooker on the field after the win and handed Hendon a handwritten note. Afterward, the kid was so excited about his interaction with Hooker that he broke out in cartwheels across the field.

When asked about receiving the heartfelt letter, Hooker said “It’s a blessing. One thing I wanna do is be a positive light in my community and in people’s lives. So, for me to receive a note from a kid that’s admiring me or looking up to me is a blessing.”

“Hopefully, I’m doing what he wants to do one day and just showing him that anything is possible and you can do anything when you put the hard work in,” he said.

The game went well for Hooker. He completed 18 of 24 passes (75 percent), threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns and had no interceptions.

Tennessee plays again this Saturday at home inside Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

