How you can raise awareness, funds for Down syndrome

Knoxville Buddy Walk has raised thousands of dollars for Down syndrome.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, thousands walked around World’s Fair Park in Knoxville to help raise awareness for Down syndrome.

The Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee hosted the event on the Festival Lawn. The opening ceremony kicked off the event at 1:45 p.m., and the walk began immediately afterward.

A medal ceremony celebrated each of the friends with Down syndrome who participated.

The event was orchestrated to raise money and awareness for Down syndrome. $69,320 have been raised so far, but that is about $5,000 short of DSAG’s goal.

Anyone who wants to donate can do so on their website.

