‘Hugely important’ projects underway at Oak Ridge lab, Secretary of Energy says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm made stops in East Tennessee on Monday and talked about energy-efficient home improvements and a new facility coming to Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

The Oak Ridge lab is working on technology that will help a lot of families save money. ORNL received $5 million dollars from the Department of Energy to demonstrate 3D-printed modular panels with heat pump systems in up to 12 single-family attached public housing units.

Department of Energy officials hope that using these prefabricated walls and replacements for heating systems will help the climate and energy bills.

Granholm said it’s important for people living in affordable housing to have these home improvements.

“It’s hugely important because people who are in low and moderate-income homes are the ones that have the highest energy burden. Because they’re often in places with leaky windows, siding and old buildings. They’re spending so much more per family on their monthly energy bill just because the thing is not buttoned down. The houses are not buttoned down,” shared Granholm.

Granholm later traveled to ORNL where she took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new isotope facility which is slated to receive $75 million dollars from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

The facility will reportedly allow ORNL to scale up and meet the demand for isotopes that will be used for cancer research and identifying nuclear threats.

“We at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory have been providing isotopes in fact 2/3 of isotopes that all the DOE provides for the nation is produced at the laboratory. So, with the increased demand on isotopes and critical for a number of applications, this new facility will allow us to scale up and meet the demand but also do it in a much more efficient manner,” said Laboratory Director Thomas Zacharia.

”We definitely get isotopes from overseas, and we want to get part of the manufacturing supply chain on a scientific level that we want to bring back to the United States and have us supply for our own energy security, for our own needs, and supply the needs for our own ability to produce those energy products,” explained Granholm.

Granholm also briefly spoke about gas prices.

”Your gas prices here in Tennessee are actually benefitting. It’s about $3.31 cents per gallon. Nationally, it’s about $3.79, but that has fallen from a high in the summer of $5.00 a gallon. We saw a slight pause in that, a little bit of an uptick in that, and now for over a week in the past 10 days, it’s continued to drop,” shared Granholm.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.