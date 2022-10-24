Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk celebrates survivors

More than 1,000 walkers attended the fundraiser to raise awareness about breast cancer.
By Richard Mason
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The American Cancer Society has been hosting its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk since 1993. The event celebrates survivors and raises awareness about breast cancer.

This year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrated its 30th anniversary while hoping to raise more than $100,000 to support breast cancer research. The 5k non-timed fun walk began and ended at Lakeshore Park on Sunday.

Emily Gorman, a cancer survivor, said participating in the walk gives her a chance to connect with younger women.

“Because I am so young, I feel like a lot of young cancer survivors have come out of the woodwork and we have a whole network here in Knoxville of younger women who have been diagnosed,” Gorman said. “We try and support each other.”

A young girl writes the name of a cancer survivor at the Making Strides Against Cancer walk on...
A young girl writes the name of a cancer survivor at the Making Strides Against Cancer walk on Sunday at Lakeshore Park.(Richard Mason)

A large sign of letters spelling out the word ‘Hope’ gave walkers a chance to write the names of people in their lives battling cancer or those who survived the deadly disease.

Dr. Jillian Lloyd, a breast cancer surgeon at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, explained that breast cancer affects one in eight women.

“We have friends, we have colleagues, we have family members who are survivors and who are thriving after a breast cancer diagnosis,” Lloyd said.

