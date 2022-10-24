Tennessee-Georgia football game to air on WVLT

Both teams remain undefeated as of Monday, Oct. 24.
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) reacts to scoring a touchdown during the second half...
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) reacts to scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Akron, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Georgia game? You can watch it on WVLT!

“This is going to be EPIC,” SEC on CBS said when announcing the broadcast details Monday.

The Vols will be heading to Athens, Georgia for the highly-anticipated game on Saturday, Nov. 5. Kick off is scheduled at 3:30 p.m.

As of Monday, Oct. 24, Tennessee was ranked No. 3 and undefeated. Georgia was No. 1 and also undefeated.

Ahead of the game, the Vols will face the Kentucky Wildcats in front of a sold-out Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29.

