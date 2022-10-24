Tennessee-Georgia football game to air on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Georgia game? You can watch it on WVLT!

“This is going to be EPIC,” SEC on CBS said when announcing the broadcast details Monday.

The Vols will be heading to Athens, Georgia for the highly-anticipated game on Saturday, Nov. 5. Kick off is scheduled at 3:30 p.m.

As of Monday, Oct. 24, Tennessee was ranked No. 3 and undefeated. Georgia was No. 1 and also undefeated.

Ahead of the game, the Vols will face the Kentucky Wildcats in front of a sold-out Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29.

We've selected No. 3 @Vol_Football vs. No. 1 @GeorgiaFootball for our SEC on CBS Game of the Week on November 5th.

