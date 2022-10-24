Test scores have plummeted since pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This year’s results from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) are out, and they show that standardized test scores have plummeted.

“It’s unprecedented,” said Marta Aldrich, the Senior State Correspondent with Chalkbeat Tennessee.

The national test, known as “the national report card” was last taken in 2019, allowing educators to see where students stand in subjects like math and reading in 2022, compared to pre-pandemic.

In Tennessee, fourth-grade math was down three points, which was better than the national average.

Eighth-grade math was down eight points, the same as the national average.

Fourth and eighth-grade reading was both down five points, both below the average.

“It’s our lowest NAET performance in math and reading since 2011,” Aldrich said.

She pointed out that African-American students had the sharpest decline, double the national average. Aldrich added those communities were hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

However, the learning drop-off can be felt in any school district. Some school districts are giving students more opportunities for tutoring with teachers.

“Our after-school structured tutoring times are very much a direct response to COVID,” said Stacy Travis, Assistant Principal for Maryville High School.

Travis said the school also has a program on Saturdays for students who need extra help.

However, academics are only half the battle. Travis said the pandemic caused kids to regress socially too since they were away from each other for so long.

“I think they’ve had to relearn how to interact with each other,” Travis explained. “Teachers are having to create these environments and then really talk to kids on how you do a group activity.”

Aldrich said Tennessee bet on tutoring and summer programs to help students rebound quicker, but the results show there is not an immediate payoff.

Both Travis and Aldrich believed test scores will get back to normal eventually, but they think it’s going to take a few more years.

