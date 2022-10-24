Warmer start to the week, ahead of our next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you prefer warmer days, you’ve got today and tomorrow to enjoy, then scattered rain and isolated storms move in late Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a nice, fall layer day! We have a chilly morning, with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Scattered clouds are acting like a patchy blanket for parts of our area, with patchy fog as well.

We have a few more clouds at times today, but it’s still more of a mostly sunny day and occasionally partly cloudy. We’re warming to around 77 degrees, which is 8 degrees above average! The winds are light and variable, so a good day to get some yard work done.

We’re a little warmer tonight, with a low around 47 degrees. The clouds are still more scattered at times, and the winds still light for now.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is still warm, at 79 degrees for a high, but winds are increasing ahead of the cold front. Late morning to the afternoon, wind gusts increase to 20+ mph. It’s also a mostly clear start, but then a partly cloudy midday through the afternoon.

A spotty shower is possible Tuesday afternoon to early evening, but the main line moves in after sunset. We’ll jump up to a 60% coverage in rain and isolated storms. The front moves quickly, so unfortunately it doesn’t leave behind as much rain as we need, with about a tenth to a third of an inch where the rain and storms move through. (It’s a broken line, so we don’t all see the rainfall.)

Only a couple of showers are leftover early Wednesday morning, with cooler air and a high closer to 66 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures stay mild through Saturday, but we are tracking scattered showers at times Sunday through Monday, Halloween.

