$4.3 million lottery ticket expires after going unclaimed for months

Lottery officials in Arizona say a winning $4.3 million ticket has gone unclaimed.
Lottery officials in Arizona say a winning $4.3 million ticket has gone unclaimed.(Mehaniq via canva)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A multimillion-dollar lottery ticket in Arizona has officially expired after going unclaimed.

Arizona’s Family reports no one has claimed a $4.3 million winning ticket for months, and the money is being returned to future prize pools.

Officials with the Arizona Lottery said a person had purchased the winning ticket at a Safeway store near Guadalupe Road and Alma School. The unclaimed ticket matched all six numbers that day for “The Pick” game. That jackpot was worth an estimated $4.3 million, or $2.15 million for the cash option.

According to lottery officials, the next drawing for “The Pick” is set for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant wreck closes Interstate 40 Eastbound.
1 arrested, 2 transported to UTMC after crash on I-40 East, officials say
Black bear (FILE)
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man
Ron and Jill Maupin were injured in a crash over the weekend after a truck ran into the back of...
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
High School Football
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.
George Strait, Chris Stapleton to perform at Nissan Stadium

Latest News

(Left to right) Deputies arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Starr, 30-year-old Sarah Starr and...
9-year-old found locked in dog cage outside of home, deputies say
Authorities in Ohio say a father has been arrested after his 3-year-old son was killed with his...
Police: Father arrested after 3-year-old son finds loaded gun, dies in shooting
President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the Detroit...
Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll
school bus generic
Students safe after bus crashes in East Tennessee
FILE - Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court after his court case was declared a mistrial...
Retrial of Colorado man in border wall fraud case begins