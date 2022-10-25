Students safe after bus crashes in East Tennessee

Drivers should expect delays, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash involving an Anderson County Schools bus caused delays on Lake City Highway on Tuesday, Anderson County Emergency Medical Services officials said.

No students were injured on the bus, according to ACEMS officials.

The bus was transporting children from Dutch Valley Elementary School, according to Anderson County Schools spokesperson Ryan Sutton.

Sutton confirmed that all of the children have been taken home by an alternative method.

Lake City Highway from Ray Lane to Granite Lane was closed as emergency crews worked the scene.

