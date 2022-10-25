Bearden girls soccer team look to remain perfect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To be the dominant team of the season is one thing, but to be dominant over multiple seasons is something different entirely.

The Bearden girls’ soccer team has only lost two games over the last three seasons. Their last loss came in the state semi-finals during the 2020 season.

Right now, they are 21-0 and the number-one team in the country, a ranking they’ve held nearly all season long. Now the stakes are high. If the team loses, they go home.

The squad’s perfect record has the Lady Bulldogs back in the postseason, as they are gearing up for the state soccer tournament qualifiers.

Currently, the team has outscored their opponents 123 to 2. Last season, Bearden captured their first state title since 2007.

“We all have the main goal. We’re all dedicated to the goal, we’re all dedicated to when you step out on this field, you work for the people next to you. So, that one main goal of State Championship is what we keep focused towards,” Midfielder and senior captain Becca Roth said.

As motivation for the Lady Bulldog’s upcoming playoff run, senior Brinley Murphy confidently said, “We’re just gonna play our game. We’re not gonna go out there and try to fit their style of play.”

“They’re gonna come out there and try to fit our style of plays, so you know, we just gotta go in like that, and we can’t play down to anyone’s level,” Murphy continued.

The Lady Bulldogs leave for Chattanooga tomorrow morning where they hope to continue their reign of State Champions. They will take on Collierville on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. in the opening round.

