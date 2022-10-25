Burn ban issued statewide, permits required

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials issued a statewide burn ban on Tuesday due to high fire danger. You can only burn with a permit.

Local fire departments are glad to see the ban in place but are desperately hoping to see rain soon.

Lieutenant Lee Rayburn with the Jefferson City Fire Department said his department is prepared to see wildfires with this extreme dryness. It’s just a matter of time, he said.

“It just takes that one event to make a great day go bad. It’s not a matter of if, but when, and I’m surprised when hasn’t happened yet,” said Rayburn.

Tennessee Dept. of Agriculture officials said these conditions are typical for this time of year. The permit ban is to mitigate any fire hazards that could happen before East Tennessee gets rain.

“During conditions when it’s not necessarily safe to burn, that permitting system allows us to control the amount of ignition sources occurring around the state. Especially during this time period, we’re trying to be safe rather than sorry,” said Brook Smith, Area Forester with Tenn. Dept. of Agriculture.

Smith said the wildfires could be sparked by just one ember. “The rate of spread of a wildfire can vary greatly. It depends upon fuel loading, it depends on terrain, and it depends on your weather conditions. If you’ve got low humidity and high winds, that fire is going to spread,” said Smith.

Until Jefferson City gets two to three days of rain, the fire department is staffing extra firefighters on the weekends when people may be home cleaning their yards. “Every Saturday and Sunday when everybody’s home cleaning up the yard, we make plans to make sure people are available for brush fires when they come in because if we can catch it when it’s small, it makes it a lot easier,” said Rayburn.

Tennessee Wildland Fire shares the latest updates on burn permits and fire conditions.

