Cold front brings rain overnight and cooler air Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front moves in overnight bringing rain and a few storms for some of us. We’ll all feel the cooler air tomorrow, but warm back up quickly by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The breezy conditions continue tonight with gusts 20+ mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the tops of the Smokies, as winds could gust up to 50 mph. The main line of rain moves in after sunset. We’ll jump up to a 60% coverage in rain and isolated storms, so not everyone gets the much-needed rain. The front moves quickly, so unfortunately it doesn’t leave behind as much rain as we need, with about a tenth to a third of an inch where the rain and storms move through. We’ll cool to around 52 degrees in the morning, with spotty showers left over.

Wednesday stays cloudy and cooler. We’re looking at a high of only 61 degrees, due to stalled clouds. It’s still a little breezy, with a westerly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine finally returns Thursday with highs back near 70 degrees.

Clouds are in and out Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 70s. Should be great weather for the Vols on Saturday!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking scattered showers Sunday afternoon to evening lasting on into Monday for Halloween.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

