Colorful Cades Cove brings many visitors

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - This time of year is the peak of color moving down the mountains in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and one of the most popular areas, Cades Cove.

The peak of fall color also brings heavy traffic.

“You take the good with the bad, we enjoy it. You just have to be patient and take your time and not getting in a hurry,” said Frances Beaty from Florida.

Cades Cover features a lot of people just enjoying nature and taking pictures of the view.

“It’s just to get away. You know the escape of it. Come up here and relax. Look at all these beautiful fall colors,” said Richard Caraway, also visiting from Florida.

He said it’s the seasons he just can’t get at home in Florida that has drawn him to the Smokies for the past 40 years.

Fall colors above 3,000 to 5,000 feet have started to fade, but in Cades Cove, there’s a 360 view of color.

Some of it is up close and personal, leaving memories for people to take back home to family and friends.

“Remembering things, areas that we’ve taken pictures of before, and they’re there on a file somewhere. And we’ll sit down one day and go over my son and he’ll go over,” said Caraway.

For the millions who visit Cades Cove, fall brings a whole new view of life.

“We’re here enjoying the day and the weather is a beautiful day. We brought our Kindles and set out here and ate lunch, and now we’re reading and just enjoying ourselves,” said Beaty.

Right now, Cades Cove is taking two to three hours to complete the entire drive so plan ahead and remember to bring a snack and some water.

