Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization

Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and resources to purchase land interest-free and build tiny homes on that land.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage.

Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and resources to purchase land interest-free and build tiny homes on that land. Connor Georgopoulous is said to be the first tiny homeowner in Knoxville. He moved into this tiny home in the Lonsdale community earlier this month.

George Raudenbush with PF4F said this is only the beginning, and the organization is working on helping others build more tiny affordable homes in Knoxville.

The organization buys tax properties from the city that no one else wanted. PF4F cleans the properties up, puts them on the tax roll and gets them ready for families that could not afford to buy their own property or house.

“I think this is a great day for people to realize that the dream of owning your own house is obtainable. It’s not way off in the distance it can be done,” shared Raudenbush.

Georgopoulos said his mortgage is around $650 a month, which is a difference from the $1,000 a month in rent he was paying for his apartment. The new homeowner said if you are willing to downsize, living in a tiny home could help you financially in the long run.

“If you have the mindset to do it and you’re more of a minimalist and you don’t need 15 plastic cups or like 5,000 pieces of clothing, I think it’s a good step to take. Especially with the ability to save money month to month and end up owning your own house without having to continue renting wherever you are,” said Georgopoulos.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant wreck closes Interstate 40 Eastbound.
1 arrested, 2 transported to UTMC after crash on I-40 East, officials say
Black bear (FILE)
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man
Ron and Jill Maupin were injured in a crash over the weekend after a truck ran into the back of...
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
High School Football
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.
George Strait, Chris Stapleton to perform at Nissan Stadium

Latest News

TWRA Officials are reminding people to be BearWise when throwing food away or leaving it out.
Following Gatlinburg attack TWRA officials warn against feeding bears
Fall has arrived in Cades Cove.
Colorful Cades Cove brings many visitors
DARK MODE ACTIVATED! The Vols are wearing black uniforms against Kentucky this Saturday.
Vols activate Dark Mode against Kentucky
TWRA BearWise
TWRA BearWise Warnings