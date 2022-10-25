Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage.

Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and resources to purchase land interest-free and build tiny homes on that land. Connor Georgopoulous is said to be the first tiny homeowner in Knoxville. He moved into this tiny home in the Lonsdale community earlier this month.

George Raudenbush with PF4F said this is only the beginning, and the organization is working on helping others build more tiny affordable homes in Knoxville.

The organization buys tax properties from the city that no one else wanted. PF4F cleans the properties up, puts them on the tax roll and gets them ready for families that could not afford to buy their own property or house.

“I think this is a great day for people to realize that the dream of owning your own house is obtainable. It’s not way off in the distance it can be done,” shared Raudenbush.

Georgopoulos said his mortgage is around $650 a month, which is a difference from the $1,000 a month in rent he was paying for his apartment. The new homeowner said if you are willing to downsize, living in a tiny home could help you financially in the long run.

“If you have the mindset to do it and you’re more of a minimalist and you don’t need 15 plastic cups or like 5,000 pieces of clothing, I think it’s a good step to take. Especially with the ability to save money month to month and end up owning your own house without having to continue renting wherever you are,” said Georgopoulos.

