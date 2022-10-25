Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.

Monday afternoon, the Maupins’ 15-year-old grandson Landon Pitcock visited them in the hospital along with his mom.

“He’s not waking up. He’s not showing signs he’s awake. I think he’s in a coma from what I’ve been told,” said Landon about his grandfather.

Rob Maupin is in a coma, has a broken neck, brain bleeding and is on a ventilator while being largely unresponsive, according to the family.

Jill Maupin has a fractured back and fractured neck and is able to speak with the family while fighting through the pain.

A 25-year-old hit Rob and Jill Maupin’s car and then tried to run away from the scene until bystanders stopped the man who is now in jail, according to KPD officials.

“I want to say thank you to all the bystanders that caught the guy. I really respect that,” said Pitcock.

While thankful for the help of people the family has never met, the attention now turns to the cost of this medical care.

Neither the driver that hit his grandparents nor his grandparents had insurance, which presents a major financial challenge as they both undergo serious medical care.

The helicopter ride to the hospital was $57,000 alone, according to Pitcock.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me with the hope of garnering help financially during this challenging time.

