Gustier and warmer today, ahead of a cold front’s rain and some storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ahead of a cold front, we’re feeling more warmth and winds. Then scattered rain and storms move through, and bring a chill back into our area. We are also watching another front that could impact Halloween.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is milder, but the warmth is already reaching the Plateau with a low in the upper 50s, then a low in the mid 40s in the Valley and upper 30s for far northeast Tennessee. This is because of the warmer air flowing out ahead of that front!

Scattered clouds are moving in, along with more wind. Gusts increase to 20+ mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the tops of the Smokies, as winds could gust up to 50 mph. Scattered clouds increase today today, but rain coverage is still stray through your afternoon. This all adds up to a high of 79 degrees today.

The main line of rain moves in after sunset. We’ll jump up to a 60% coverage in rain and isolated storms, so not everyone gets the much-needed rain. The front moves quickly, so unfortunately it doesn’t leave behind as much rain as we need, with about a tenth to a third of an inch where the rain and storms move through. We’ll cool to around 52 degrees in the morning, with spotty showers leftover.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday stays cloudy and cooler. We’re looking at a high of only 61 degrees, due to stalled clouds. It’s still a little breezy, with a westerly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph.

It is a mild end to the week with highs in the low 70s and more sunshine. Scattered clouds are in and out Friday and Saturday, with a high around 70 Saturday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking scattered showers Sunday afternoon to evening lasting on into Monday for Halloween.

