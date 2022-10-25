Help Smokey the Mascot win national awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokey the Mascot took to Instagram on Oct. 20 to rally the Vol Nation. He needs votes to win national awards.

He is in three categories for the 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards: College Community Impact, College Best in-Game Routine and College Best Video Skit.

“Let’s do this, Vol Nation!” Smokey said in his post.

You can also vote for Smokey X in the Best College Live Mascot Program category.

Fans can vote for both Smokeys on the Mascot Hall of Fame website every day until Nov. 12.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.