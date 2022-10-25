‘Hurt and shocked’ | Tennesseans pay respect Leslie Jordan

Leslie Jordan died on Monday at the age of 67.
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!" at the FOX News studios on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The death of Leslie Jordan shocked the world on Monday. Celebrities of all kinds spoke kind words about the actor, including the Queen of Tennessee, Dolly Parton.

She took to Twitter to speak about the “special bond” between the two of them. However, Parton said she thinks the whole world felt like they had special bond with Jordan.

“Rest in peace lil’ brother,” she said in a tweet.

His co-stars on “Will & Grace” mourned his death. “My heart is broken,” Sean Hayes tweeted. “Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.

Others have also taken to Twitter to pay their respects to Jordan. University of Tennessee, Chattanooga officials shared a video that Jordan had sent to encourage students during the pandemic.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” a representative for Jordan said. It seems the world would agree.

