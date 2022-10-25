Knoxville native Leanne Morgan to perform at Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Knoxville native and comedian Leanne Morgan is set to perform at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum!
Comedian Leanne Morgan is stopping by Old National Events Plaza on March 24
Comedian Leanne Morgan is stopping by Old National Events Plaza on March 24(Old National Events Plaza)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native and comedian Leanne Morgan is set to perform at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! Morgan announced the first 25 stops of her 100-show tour “Just Getting Started,” featuring a pit stop in her hometown.

“Playing the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is unbelievable to me!!! I didn’t even dream that big! Thank you, East Tennessee, for supporting me through all these years! I’m so thankful for y’all!!,” said Morgan.

The tour’s name was inspired by Morgan’s career, which started more than 20 years ago when she realized her ability to make people laugh while raising three children. Morgan’s shows tend to focus on her no-holds-barred takes on motherhood, dieting and marriage.

“I named my second tour ‘Just Getting Started’ because I’m a 50-something mother and grandmother that’s having the time of my life!” Morgan said. “This is a dream come true! I truly feel like I am in the prime of my life. I’ve had the honor to travel to 100 cities across this great country performing in front of my fans who feel like my best friends. I’ll be sharing more stories of my real life, my family and my experiences and I hope people will still come away from this new hour saying, ‘this is my life — is Leanne spying on me??’”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant wreck closes Interstate 40 Eastbound.
1 arrested, 2 transported to UTMC after crash on I-40 East, officials say
Black bear (FILE)
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man
High School Football
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.
George Strait, Chris Stapleton to perform at Nissan Stadium
Former state Rep. Jeremy Durham at a meeting at the state legislature in 2016. Durham was...
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville

Latest News

Ron and Jill Maupin were injured in a crash over the weekend after a truck ran into the back of...
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the rain for tonight, and colder, cloudy day ahead.
Gustier and warmer today, ahead of a cold front’s rain and some storms
catch up quick
CATCH UP QUICK
Leslie Jordan
‘Hurt and shocked’ | Tennesseans pay respect Leslie Jordan