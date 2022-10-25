Knoxville native Leanne Morgan to perform at Knoxville Civic Coliseum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native and comedian Leanne Morgan is set to perform at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! Morgan announced the first 25 stops of her 100-show tour “Just Getting Started,” featuring a pit stop in her hometown.

“Playing the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is unbelievable to me!!! I didn’t even dream that big! Thank you, East Tennessee, for supporting me through all these years! I’m so thankful for y’all!!,” said Morgan.

The tour’s name was inspired by Morgan’s career, which started more than 20 years ago when she realized her ability to make people laugh while raising three children. Morgan’s shows tend to focus on her no-holds-barred takes on motherhood, dieting and marriage.

“I named my second tour ‘Just Getting Started’ because I’m a 50-something mother and grandmother that’s having the time of my life!” Morgan said. “This is a dream come true! I truly feel like I am in the prime of my life. I’ve had the honor to travel to 100 cities across this great country performing in front of my fans who feel like my best friends. I’ll be sharing more stories of my real life, my family and my experiences and I hope people will still come away from this new hour saying, ‘this is my life — is Leanne spying on me??’”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

