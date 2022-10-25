Married couple start an affordable family clinic in Maryville

Dr. Michael Nowak and Brooke Nowak are opening Neighborhood Family Clinic in Blount County.
WVLT News at 5 pm
By Richard Mason
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville.

It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option.

However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the process of starting the clinic didn’t come easy.

“Neighborhood Family Clinic has probably taken a year of hard work of planning to get us to the point where we are today and working with great people here in Tennessee,” Nowak said.

More than 800,000 people in Tennessee do not have health insurance, according to a recent U.S. census.

Office visits are $49, and the clinic provides ultrasounds, physical exams and lab work. Nowack also has a 10-year history of giving back to those in need in Guatemala by visiting villagers in the mountains.

Now he wants to put his efforts into helping people in Blount County.

“We wanted to give back to the Tennessee people here,” Nowack said.

The grand opening of the clinic is Thursday at 3 p.m. You can learn more by visiting their official website.

