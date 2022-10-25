Police: Father arrested after 3-year-old son finds loaded gun, dies in shooting

Authorities in Ohio say a father has been arrested after his 3-year-old son was killed with his gun. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet, Kendall Hyde and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A father in Ohio has been arrested after his son reportedly found a loaded gun in the home and died in a shooting.

WXIX reports that 37-year-old Deangelo Davis has been charged with endangering children after he left the gun in a place where his kids could access it.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, Davis’ kids, ages three and six, had easy access to the firearm, and his 3-year-old son ended up getting shot.

Authorities did not immediately report if the child shot himself or if someone else pulled the trigger. The boy was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound but later died.

Neighbors said they saw the child’s mother frantically speaking to police and pacing back and forth after the incident.

“The mom was as distraught as you would imagine. She knew that her child was severely [injured], if not dead,” said neighbor Alex Evans. “She was screaming and yelling at him [the father] for bringing a gun into her house. She didn’t know he had a gun.”

Davis is currently being held on a $25,000 bond and is expected back in court in November.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant wreck closes Interstate 40 Eastbound.
1 arrested, 2 transported to UTMC after crash on I-40 East, officials say
Black bear (FILE)
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man
Ron and Jill Maupin were injured in a crash over the weekend after a truck ran into the back of...
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
High School Football
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.
George Strait, Chris Stapleton to perform at Nissan Stadium

Latest News

(Left to right) Deputies arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Starr, 30-year-old Sarah Starr and...
9-year-old found locked in dog cage outside of home, deputies say
President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the Detroit...
Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll
school bus generic
Students safe after bus crashes in East Tennessee
FILE - Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court after his court case was declared a mistrial...
Retrial of Colorado man in border wall fraud case begins