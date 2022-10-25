Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot

The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.
The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $625 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and 16.

The jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is nearly $300 million.

According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 34 drawings in a row in which no one has matched all six numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant wreck closes Interstate 40 Eastbound.
1 arrested, 2 transported to UTMC after crash on I-40 East, officials say
Black bear (FILE)
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man
High School Football
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
Former state Rep. Jeremy Durham at a meeting at the state legislature in 2016. Durham was...
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.
George Strait, Chris Stapleton to perform at Nissan Stadium

Latest News

Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside...
Woman, 31 dogs die in fire at home with ‘hoard-like conditions,’ officials say
Ron and Jill Maupin were injured in a crash over the weekend after a truck ran into the back of...
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
Leslie Jordan
‘Hurt and shocked’ | Tennesseans pay respect Leslie Jordan
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe