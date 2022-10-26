About 20 degrees cooler today, thanks to a cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front’s rain is behind us for the most part, but clouds and cooler air lingers today. At least the next few days are nicer, but we are tracking the return of rain at times around Halloween.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The breezy conditions continue with gusts at times of 15 to 20 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 AM for the tops of the Smokies, as winds could gust up to 50 mph. It’s a mostly cloudy morning, as the cooler air slides this way, and a couple of light rain showers are still developing. We’re only cooling to around 52 degrees, which is above average for this time of the year.

Today’s temperatures are affected by the clouds sticking around, leaving us with a a high of only 59 degrees. (Well, the overnight hours will be our official high of 62 degrees around 1 AM.) It’s still a little breezy, with a westerly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph.

Tonight starts out mostly cloudy still, but clouds are breaking up as the night goes out. It will be partly cloudy by the morning, with a low around 49 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine finally returns Thursday, helping boost us back to a seasonable high of 68 degrees.

Clouds are in and out Friday and Saturday, but temperatures are in the low 70s Friday and around 70 on Saturday. The clouds at least help to slow down the cooling for that Saturday evening Vols football game, with Kentucky coming to town.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking scattered showers Sunday afternoon on through Monday for Halloween. It’s still looking like scattered light to moderate rain, with isolated heavier downpours at times, but also to become more isolated by Monday evening for trick-or-treating.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.